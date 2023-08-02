MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLNK. BTIG Research cut MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

MLNK traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,869. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.79.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

