MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Earnings Results

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. MeridianLink updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 253,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 50.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

