MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. MeridianLink updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE MLNK traded down $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. 253,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 50.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.