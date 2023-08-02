MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.79. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

