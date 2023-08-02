MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MeridianLink updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded down $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. 244,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,066. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $185,593.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MeridianLink by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

