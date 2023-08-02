Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $458.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.95 and a 200-day moving average of $418.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

