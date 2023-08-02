Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. 2,853,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

