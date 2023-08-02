Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. The company has a market cap of $428.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

