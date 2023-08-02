Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,938,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,413 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.