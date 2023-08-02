MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Decreased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $77,909,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,640 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $27.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,210.40. The company had a trading volume of 380,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

