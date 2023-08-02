Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CFO Kevin M. Brady Sells 7,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MEDP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. The company had a trading volume of 167,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,940. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $264.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $1,193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Medpace by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $7,373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 46.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

