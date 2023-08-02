McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

