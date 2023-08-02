Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 999 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,478. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

