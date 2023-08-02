Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 511 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,063,493 shares of company stock valued at $226,781,284. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.50. 5,111,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,642. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 583.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

