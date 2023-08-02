Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

