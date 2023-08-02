Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $312,539,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 1.7 %

Stryker stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $280.89. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

