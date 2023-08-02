Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires Shares of 926 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 926 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.54. 487,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,084. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

