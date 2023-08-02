Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 865 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,298 shares of company stock worth $20,387,100. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.87. 2,546,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,719. The company has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

