McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lowered by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,990. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.