McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 979,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after acquiring an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,106 shares of company stock worth $4,590,718. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

