Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King boosted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

