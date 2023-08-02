Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE MTRN opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

