Match Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 14,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,873 call options.
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Match Group by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Match Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 48,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,532. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
