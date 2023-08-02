Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Match Group Trading Up 1.5 %

MTCH stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,558. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.