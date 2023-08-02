Matador Resources to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 42.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 200,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 19.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

