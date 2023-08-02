Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MA traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.02. 2,409,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.78. The firm has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

