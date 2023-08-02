Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,351 shares of company stock valued at $19,125,388. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 472,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 762,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,011. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

