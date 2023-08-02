Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 3.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 1.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $280,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Amundi lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,855,000 after acquiring an additional 184,388 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock remained flat at $453.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,999. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.75.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.