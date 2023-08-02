Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.51. 2,857,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,515. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $206.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

