Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.36-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.69.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

MAR stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.44. 2,299,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,095. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $206.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

