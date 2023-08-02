Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Up 4%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 85,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 315,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marcus Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $152.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.18 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Marcus’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marcus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marcus by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 84,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marcus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

