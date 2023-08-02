Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

MPC traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 4,475,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

