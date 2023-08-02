MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.64. MannKind shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 396,816 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,268 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MannKind by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,789,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

