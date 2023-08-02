Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 296 at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNGPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Man Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Man Group

Man Group Stock Down 4.3 %

About Man Group

Shares of MNGPF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.