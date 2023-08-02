Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

