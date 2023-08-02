MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 27.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens lowered MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,424 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

