Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $22.19

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $23.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 535,531 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

