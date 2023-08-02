Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,894. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

