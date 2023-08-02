Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Raised by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MMP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 336,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

