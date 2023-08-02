MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.65 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MacroGenics Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
