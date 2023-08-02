LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 397,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
