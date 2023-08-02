LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 397,348 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,829,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.