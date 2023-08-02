Lwmg LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lwmg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.