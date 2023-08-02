Lwmg LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.30. 1,383,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,968. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.31. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

