Lwmg LLC Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $452.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $429.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.