Lwmg LLC Purchases 12,530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 568,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

