Lwmg LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

