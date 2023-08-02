Lwmg LLC Has $672,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 921,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.