Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 557 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOT traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 60,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,020. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.08 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

