Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 43,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 394,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

