Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 66,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,410. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

