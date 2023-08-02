Lowery Thomas LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 716,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

